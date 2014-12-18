Commodities: Analysts gaze into their crystal ball for 2015

Posted on Thursday, 18 December 2014 12:09

By Oheneba Ama Nti Osei

The Africa Report reviews trends in the commodity sector to see which prices will rise and fall in the year ahead, as forecasts point to a global oil surplus.

The price of oil in 2015 de- pends on how high the US can ramp up its shale oil production and the reaction of the member countries of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Nigeria is a big exporter, but they import mostly all of their petrol and diesel so [...] it's a two-edged sword one could say

In November, Saudi Arabia, a top oil producer and OPEC linchpin, cut the price of crude oil exports by increasing the discount it offered to US buyers.

Iran and Iraq followed suit by accepting lower prices, catching traders off guard and spurring talks of a price war among OPEC members.

Brent crude, a global benchmark, sank 29% to $82.60 a barrel on 16 October, a four-year low, from the $115.71 peak in mid-June.

The shale boom in the US and waning demand from Europe and China also affected prices.

Analysts from US investment bank Goldman Sachs forecast in an October report that there will be a global oil surplus in 2015 mostly driven by offshore production in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico along with a rebound in Libyan production and increased supply from Iraq.

The US bank lowered its 2015 forecasts from $100 to $85 per barrel for Brent crude.

In September, total OPEC oil production stood at 30.5m barrels per day (bpd), an increase of 402,000bpd from the previous month, according to data published in the organisation's monthly oil market report.

"When you've got them raising production when prices are falling, that obviously is putting some pressure on prices and the mood of the market," says Phil Flynn, energy market analyst at the Price Futures Group.

London-based bank Barclays also cut its 2015 forecasts to an average $93 a barrel for Brent, from $96.

The picture is not all gloom, however. For Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, the effect of the price plunge on the country's current account will benefit the economy, according to Christopher Hartland-Peel, managing director of London-based Hartland-Peel Africa Equity Research.

"Nigeria is a big exporter, but they import mostly all of their petrol and diesel so [...] it's a two-edged sword one could say. It affects the current account because the trade balance falls but the reduced cost of the import of refined fuel falls accordingly and that is positive because it will drive inflation down."

While that is something of a benefit, the changing oil price often foils the plans of finance ministers from African oil-exporting countries.

On another positive note, however, African oil exporters are diversifying their markets.

Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol signed a deal with Chile in August 2014 to provide the country with 9m barrels of crude oil in 2015, making Angola Chile's top crude supplier outside of South America.

Tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict have threatened the supply of natural gas to Europe, which depends on Russia for about 30% of its natural gas needs.

"From a security point of view, Europeans will be seeking to import more from elsewhere than rely on Russia", Hartland-Peel adds.

Analysts predict that new shale gas production in the US will continue to outstrip supply there.

Ratings agency Moody's estimates that US prices will drop to $3.75 per million British thermal units in 2015 before rising to $4 in 2016.

Asia will become the world's second-largest market for liquefied natural gas in 2015, and Asian investors are pining hopes on the significant off-shore discoveries in Tanzania and Mozambique that will be developed over the next couple of years. ●