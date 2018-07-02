Posted on Monday, 02 July 2018 13:44

By Reuters

More than 1,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean this year sailing from Libya to Europe, with a rush in the past few days to beat an anticipated crackdown by the European Union, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday (July 2).

Around 204 people have died in the past few days after being packed into unsafe vessels by smugglers, with 103 lost in a shipwreck on Friday (June 29) and more lost on Sunday (July 1) when a rubber boat capsized east of Tripoli, with 41 survivors.

The flow of migrants has abated since a peak in 2015, with the number attempting the dangerous sea crossing from North Africa falling to tens of thousands from hundreds of thousands. The other main route, from Turkey to Greece, used by more than a million people in 2015, was largely shut two years ago.

IOM spokesman Leonard Doyle said the surge in recent days may be due to factors including weather and the end of Ramadan but also "a recognition worldwide that the European Union is starting to manage the process better so maybe they equally are trying to profit while they can."

Half that recorded by this time last year

"Smugglers will always put profit before safety", he added.

The effort to reduce people-smuggling has hinged in part on developing a coast guard for Libya that returns migrants caught off shore.

However there has been controversy over the conditions of their treatment in Libya.

Between Friday and Sunday, close to 1,000 migrants were returned to the Libyan shore by the Libyan Coast Guard.

So far this year, the coast guard has returned about 10,000 to shore, where Libyan authorities transfer them to detention centres.

Despite the increase in deaths in recent days, the number lost at sea so far this year is less than half that recorded by this time last year. But the journey by land through the Sahara and then across the Mediterranean remains world's deadliest migration route, and as polarizing as ever in European politics.