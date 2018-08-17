Funding - $8.7m

Country - Kenya

Co-founder & CEO - Sam Gikandi

Africa’s Talking is a platform that enables software developers to easily integrate mobile communication and payment solutions into their apps via

a cloud-based application programming interface (API). Gikandi says his aim is to simplify the innovation process and make it easy for a software developer anywhere in Africa to build the next Uber or M-Pesa. Africa’s Talking is also nurturing the ecosystem, with an externship programme linking local businesses to software developers. The company now boasts operations in six East African markets plus Nigeria, with ambitious plans to expand across the continent. At its launch in 2010, the platform started out with an initial investment of just $17,000.