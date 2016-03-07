Posted on Monday, 07 March 2016 12:47

By Ehab Farouk and Omar Fahmy

Ibrahim Ahmed Imbabi has been appointed to head Egypt's agriculture quarantine authority, the ministry of agriculture said on Sunday, replacing Saad Moussa, a figure who has been at the centre of a controversy over the country's wheat import requirements.

As head of the agricultural quarantine agency Saad Moussa imposed a zero tolerance policy on ergot, a common grains fungus, a policy at odds with the ministry of agriculture and supply backing a more common international standard that allows trace levels.

"Essam Fayed the minister of agriculture has appointed Ibrahim Ahmed Imbabi, head of the Plant Pathology Research Institute, to head the central administration of the agricultural quarantine authority," a statement from the ministry said.

Many traders, who say guaranteeing zero ergot is impossible, have declined in recent months to make offers in state wheat tenders, saying it was too costly to risk having their shipments later turned away by Moussa's quarantine authority.

The disrupted wheat tenders have raised the possibility of a shortage of grain which could pose a political problem for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the impoverished population relies on highly subsidised bread. The ministry said Imbabi's appointment was part of a plan to "restructure the ministry of agriculture and its various sectors, to develop and improve its performance".

Only a day after it changed the head of its agriculture quarantine authority, Egypt has announced that it will allow wheat imports with trace levels of the ergot fungus of up to 0.05 percent.



Former quarantine head Saad Moussa's zero tolerance policy on ergot had lead to shipments to the world's biggest importer of wheat being rejected. Moussa was replaced on Sunday by Ibrahim Ahmed Imbabi.



Egypt's agriculture ministry also said it would work with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on its wheat import policy. The zero tolerance policy under Moussa was at odds with the ministries of agriculture and supplies, both of which back a more common international standard that allows trace levels.



The disrupted wheat tenders have raised the possibility of a shortage of grain which could pose a political problem for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as the impoverished population relies on highly subsidised bread. Many international trading houses, who say guaranteeing zero ergot is impossible, have declined to make offers in state wheat tenders, saying it was too costly to risk having their shipments later turned away by the quarantine authority.



The FAO sent a delegation to Egypt led by Pasquale Steduto, an FAO expert on water and irrigation issues, to discuss the country's 1.5 million feddans (630,000 hectares) desert reclamation project, a FAO statement said. The reclamation project aims to expand Egypt's farmland by 20 percent.



The FAO will also be meeting with various parties in Egypt to study the danger of ergot and to develop policy recommendations, which will be used to write legislation on the issue, the agriculture ministry statement said.