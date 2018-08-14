Posted on Tuesday, 14 August 2018 14:54

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a secret summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt in May to discuss a long-term ceasefire with the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Israel's Channel 10 News said on Monday (August 13).

A spokesman for Netanyahu declined to comment on the report and there was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials. Channel Ten said the meeting was held on May 22.

It cited unnamed senior U.S. officials.

Mediate a long-term truce

Egypt and the United Nations have been trying to mediate a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, following a spike in cross-border violence in the past few months.

The two leaders discussed the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza, rehabilitation of its infrastructure and terms for a ceasefire, the report said.

The two had previously met in New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly's meeting in September 2017.