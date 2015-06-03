Posted on Wednesday, 03 June 2015 17:08

By Dasmani Laary in Accra

Football pundits in Ghana have expressed mixed feelings following the announcement of the departure of FIFA President, Sepp Blatter as some described it as disappointing, while others welcomed his exit and called for probe into the country's football association.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, Kofi Amoah, said the exit of FIFA President, Sepp Blatter was good for the progress of global football.

they [United States] wanted to highlight FIFA as a corrupt institution [and] FIFA officials, including all of us, as corrupt people and get world attention

"I believe that principles and morality should continue to guide nations and the global football community towards progress, I welcome and support the resignation of Mr Blatter," he said in a statement.

"And I also believe that the cleansing of African football administration will not be far from now."

The US Department of Justice and the FBI launched a raid on the world football governing body indicting 14 officials for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

Former chairman of local club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah has also backed the on-going investigations into alleged corruption against FIFA officials and wants serious sanctions imposed on those found culpable to protect the sanctity of world football.

"My prayer is that the Americans see this to its logical end, where everybody has a sense of clarity, those who must go to jail should go to jail," he said on his Facebook page.

Mensah, who is currently the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, advised football officials in Ghana and Africa to learn from the latest crisis and desist from activities that will destroy the reputation of football on the African continent.

"We should start to look at ourselves and what we do here in Ghana and other African countries.

"Are we doing the right thing or hiding behind the same FIFA veil where it suits them to do whatever they want, the people of the nation are not happy with that," he lamented.

But the Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi said he was disappointed at Blatter's decision to resign his post as FIFA head and accused the United States government of making "clandestine moves to destroy the image of FIFA".

"Why would they (US security officials) arrest these people most of whom travelled to Switzerland through the United States?

"It was intended to create a certain effect, they [United States] wanted to highlight FIFA as a corrupt institution [and] FIFA officials, including all of us, as corrupt people and get world attention," Nyantakyi told local media.

The GFA boss also dared his critics, who doubted the credibility of the association's accounts, to go to parliament's public accounts committee to seek verification.