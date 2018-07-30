Posted on Monday, 30 July 2018 10:30

By Jon Marks in Casablanca and Honoré Banda

Can the Moroccan commercial capital make it as a continental leader? A recent boycott of companies run by the elite shows that the city has a long way to go to become a haven for both the financial industry and the people it benefits, and the many thousands of others aspiring to a better life

The social-media phenomenon that started in April with a hashtag, #boycott, has since embarrassed Moroccan political and business elites as the turnover and profits of three major groups linked to the Makhzen (the ruling establishment – the name comes from the Sultan’s ‘storehouse’) have plummeted. Anecdotal and some empirical evidence suggest the boycott has been more widely observed in ‘marginalised’ regions, like the north-east, but its impact on the commercial capital is tangible, showing the fragility the fragility of even the most powerful titans among the ranks of Casablanca’s business elite. The boycott targets three major players: the Afriquia gasoline chain, owned by Aziz Akhannouch, petroleum products billionaire, minister of agriculture and key palace ally; the Oulmès mineral-­water brand founded by Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun, the queen of the Casablanca business elite and boss of outgoing Confédération Générale des Entreprises du Maroc; and iconic French-owned yogurt brand Danone.

“The boycott shows the extent to which people are disillusioned with the elite who are supposed to be driving the economy ahead,” comments a civil society activist who cut his teeth with the Mouvement du 20 Février protests in 2011. “Casablanca hums with commerce and finance. It may seem at peace with itself, and has more buildings rising all the time as it continues to grow. But the city, as much as anywhere else across the kingdom, is riven by deep cleavages that will not so easily heal.”

The Casablanca-Rabat-Kenitra triangle enjoys the kingdom’s highest gross domestic production per capita. Casa’s wealthiest neighbourhoods ­– including the well-named Californie – host grandiose real-estate plays and huge personal investments, from the bling to the exquisite, made by a business class that has profited hugely from economic liberalisation. But millions of poorer Casawis live in difficult conditions.