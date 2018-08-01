Posted on Wednesday, 01 August 2018 16:54

By Fahd Iraqi for Jeune Afrique

The Rif has two sides. One, on the west, is symbolised by its capital, Tangier. It is a city both modern and steeped in myth. Its past has given it a rich reputation: international, cosmopolitan, intellectual, with the whiff of sulphur in the air.

It has a jet set that is less bling and more arty than its Marrakech counterpart. Writers and jazz musicians still fantasise about the Tangier of the Beat Generation. But Tangier is now focused on the future. After its reconciliation with the palace under King Mohammed VI, the northern metropole has become an industrial lung of the country, second only to Casablanca.

Since 2000, the state has poured big money into the region. Between 2013 and 2017, it invested some €660m ($768m) in an ‘integrated, balanced and inclusive’ development plan. The metamorphosis has been impressive.

New infrastructure is bringing more life to the area. The region now hosts the bustling Tanger Med free trade zone. It is home to the largest car production line on the continent – Renault’s – and the largest wind farm. The Tangier port has become a direct rival to Spain’s Algeciras, while next door a luxury marina hosts the yachts of the elite. A new high-speed rail line is due to be launched in June. It will link Tangier to Casablanca, with trains due to make the trip in about two hours and 20 minutes.

Nevertheless, with unemployment in Tangier at 11% and massive arrivals from rural areas, the city is struggling to profit from this economic activity. That is why interior minister Abdelouafi Laftit has launched a new plan to integrate Tangier into its rural hinterland. In reality, the success of Tangier obscures the problems of the wider, impoverished region.

On the other side of the mountainous Rif region is the city of Al Hoceima. The area around this city of the central Rif is starved of resources. The people of Al Hoceima made their anger about that known in two years of restive protests, known as the ‘Hirak’, in 2016 and 2017. The death of a fish seller sparked huge demonstrations, with riot police barely able to maintain order.

Royal outburst