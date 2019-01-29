The striking pink tones on the faces of women and children show Dalila Dalléas Bouzar’s focus on the flesh. It is a theme throughout much of the Oran-born and France-based artist’s work. She tells sister publication Jeune Afrique that her childhood frustration at the lack of equality between the sexes in Algeria lives with her today: “I believe in the performative power of art; an image can create a new reality.” She says that she does not like to stay long in Algeria because of that, but she returns frequently to give painting classes at women’s associations.



By Marshall VAN VALEN

Photo: Alexandre Dupeyron