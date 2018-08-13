Posted on Monday, 13 August 2018 11:00

Polls closed in Mali's run-off presidential election on Sunday (August 12) as security sources confirmed that the chief of one polling station was killed by armed assailants in the Timbuktu region.

An army spokesman said the polling station chief was killed near Sarafere, in the Niafunke Circle, not far from where presidential candidate Soumaila Cisse voted earlier in the day.

Independent electoral monitors POCIM (Mali Citizen Observation Pool) also said they had received reports of the death, and one witness said the assailants had burned down a building after the attack. The observers also cited several polling stations where voters were unable to vote for security reasons.

The head of the European Union observer mission, Italian politician Cecile Kyenge, would not be drawn on reports of attacks saying only that they had called on the authorities in Mali to ensure the security of voters in the centre and the north of the country.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS observers said they had observed 'technical issues' but needed a fuller picture of the day before giving final comments on the day.

The official figure on voter turn out will be announced at the same time as the results, expected in a few days time. POCIM calculated voter participation at around 22% for Mali, based on information from 1,571 polling stations, and around 23% in the capital Bamako and less than 9% in Gao, North Mali.

Keita expected to win

The first round on July 29 was also marred by armed attacks and other security incidents at about a fifth of polling places, as well as opposition charges of fraud.

Cisse blames incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita for the worsening violence and accuses his government of rampant corruption. Civil society website Malilink recorded 932 militant attacks in the first half of 2018, almost double that for all of 2017.

Jihadists are also stoking inter-communal conflict, mostly between herders and traditional hunters. Killings along ethnic lines have claimed hundreds of civilian lives this year, including at least 11 last week in the Mopti region.

Keita, 73, is expected to win even though he has been unable to stem a surge in ethnic and militant violence during his first term in office.

Challenger Cisse, 68, the main opposition leader and a former finance minister, has said he is confident of victory but has also accused the government camp of trying to stuff ballot boxes.

Results from the first round took five days to emerge. With what appears to have been fewer voters and only two candidates the results are expected to take less time for the second round.