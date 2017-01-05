The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedA dragline carries untreated phosphate after being dropped off on a mountain at a phosphate mine at Boucraa factory of the National Moroccan phosphate company (OCP) situated in the southern provinces

Fri,06Jan2017

Posted on Thursday, 05 January 2017 07:00

A dragline carries untreated phosphate after being dropped off on a mountain at a phosphate mine at Boucraa factory of the National Moroccan phosphate company (OCP) situated in the southern provinces

January 5, 2017, 9:00 am

A dragline carries untreated phosphate after being dropped off on a mountain at a phosphate mine at Boucraa factory of the National Moroccan phosphate company (OCP) situated in the southern provinces, 100 km southwest of the town of Laayoune, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2017 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.