Posted on Saturday, 14 January 2017 12:12

January 14, 2017, 2:12 pm

A woman sells fruits in a market in Kasese, the hometown of King of the Rwenzururu Charles Wesley Mumbere, as calm returns a week after a gun fight between Uganda security and the king's royal guards, in Kasese town western Uganda bordering with Democratic Republic of Congo, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/James Akena