Posted on Saturday, 14 January 2017 06:48

January 14, 2017, 8:48 am

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's wheat exports rose in November and are running ahead of last season's, boosted primarily by demand from Algeria, customs data showed on Friday. Algeria, which normally relies heavily on France for its supplies, was the largest buyer of British wheat in November taking 62,230 tonnes out of a total of 165,662 tonnes shipped during the month. Exports had totalled 145,437 tonnes in October. French wheat exports are expected to fall sharply this season following a poor harvest last summer. Algeria has bought 181,587 tonnes of British wheat so far in the 2016/17 season, which began on July 1, 2016. There were no shipments in the same period last season. Britain exported a total of 987,477 tonnes in the first five months of the season, up from 736,983 tonnes in the same period a year earlier. Shipments to the European Union were marginally lower at 729,383 tonnes, down from 730,963 tonnes.(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)