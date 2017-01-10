Posted on Tuesday, 10 January 2017 16:24

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African stocks notched up solid gains on Tuesday, led by Anglo American which rose sharply in the wake of a Chinese-inspired metals rally. Johannesburg shares of Anglo American ended 7.2 percent higher at 205.40 rand after copper climbed 1.3 percent, aided by a weaker dollar and on further signs of economic recovery in China. Platinum hit a two-month high of $981.90 an ounce in the last session and was slightly firmer on Tuesday. Other mining companies chalking up gains included Glencore, which was 4.45 percent higher, and BHP Billiton. Dual-listed miners such as Anglo and Glencore also got a lift from sterling weakness and the FTSE's record run. The benchmark Top-40 index climbed 1.6 percent to 45,019.80 while the wider All-share index added 1.35 percent to 51,740.17. The rand was subdued, trading 0.09 percent firmer at 13.6625/dlr at 1520 GMT. In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 1 basis point at 8.785 percent.(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Joe Brock)