Posted on Saturday, 07 January 2017 06:48

January 7, 2017, 8:48 am

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angolan state oil company Sonangol has cut output by 78,000 barrels per day to (bpd) to 1.673 million bpd as part of an OPEC agreement to lower supply from Jan. 1, it said in a statement late on Friday.(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)