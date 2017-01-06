Posted on Friday, 06 January 2017 10:00

January 6, 2017, 12:00 pm

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angola's Unitel has increased its stake in Portuguese bank Banco BPI's Angolan operation Banco Fomento Angola (BFA) to a majority holding, the telecoms firm said. Unitel, the largest telecoms firm in the southern African nation, bought a further 2 percent of BFA, lifting its holding to 51.9 percent, the firm said in a statement late on Thursday. The European Central Bank required Banco BPI to reduce risk by lessoning its exposure to BFA, Unitel said. Banco BPI retains a 48.1 percent stake, the Portuguese bank said in a separate statement. Unitel last year rejected Banco BPI's plans to spin off its African assets and instead offered to buy more of its Angolan unit.(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)