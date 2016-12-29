Posted on Thursday, 29 December 2016 06:12

December 29, 2016, 8:12 am

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angola will achieve its inflation and exchange rate targets in 2017, the southern African nation's central bank governor said on state radio on Wednesday. "... the indicators show that we are going to have a better time next year, that we will have a better stability and we will be able to achieve the objectives of the inflation rate, the exchange rate ...," Valter da Silva said on Radio National de Angola.(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Alison Williams)