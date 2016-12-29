The Africa Report

Thu,29Dec2016

Angola's central bank governor says will achieve inflation targets in 2017

December 29, 2016, 8:12 am

LUANDA (Reuters) - Angola will achieve its inflation and exchange rate targets in 2017, the southern African nation's central bank governor said on state radio on Wednesday. "... the indicators show that we are going to have a better time next year, that we will have a better stability and we will be able to achieve the objectives of the inflation rate, the exchange rate ...," Valter da Silva said on Radio National de Angola.(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Alison Williams)



 
