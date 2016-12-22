The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedBotswana's economy contracts 0.8 percent in third quarter

Sun,25Dec2016

Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2016 08:00

Botswana's economy contracts 0.8 percent in third quarter

December 22, 2016, 10:00 am

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana's economy contracted 0.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September versus a revised zero percent in the second quarter, data from the statistics office showed on Thursday. On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product (GDP) growth was at 4.5 percent in Q2 after expanding by 1.3 percent in Q1.(Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2016 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.