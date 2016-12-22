The Africa Report

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi's inflation rose to 7.1 percent year-on-year in November from 6.0 percent the month before, driven by a rise in food costs in local markets, official data showed on Thursday. Food inflation rose 9.1 percent in November from 7.0 percent in October, the Institute of Economic Studies and Statistics (ISTEEBU) said in a report. Businesses and other economic activities have been seriously affected by several months of political violence sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term, which he secured in a July 2015 election.(Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Alison Williams)



 
