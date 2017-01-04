Posted on Wednesday, 04 January 2017 13:00

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Burundi's tax revenues rose 8 percent last year from 2015, exceeding the government's target, the revenue board said on Wednesday. The semi-autonomous revenue authority (OBR) said it had collected 637.4 billion francs ($382.64 million) in tax, beating the government's target of 596.2 billion francs and the 590.6 billion francs collected a year before. It did not give a reason for the increase. Government officials have in the past said tax revenues were boosted during the third and fourth quarters by improved security across the country. Aid-dependent Burundi has been forced to rely on domestic taxes and modest revenues from coffee and tea exports after major donors like the European Union and Belgium suspended aid over accusations of serious human rights abuses. The rift with donors was sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to defy the constitution and run for a third term of office and the subsequent violence and protests. The government said in December it would increase 2017 public spending by 5.3 percent from last year's budget. The budget, estimated at 1.326 trillion francs ($796.49 million), will be 70.7 percent funded by domestic resources and 29.9 percent by external resources. Economic analysts predict 2017 will be very hard for Burundians, whose poor purchasing power is already weakened byÂ almost two years of political turmoil triggered by Nkurunziza's decision to run again in April 2015.Â ($1 = 1,665.7900 Burundi francs)(Editing by Duncan Miriri and Catherine Evans)