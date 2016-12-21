The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedCentral Africa's CEMAC bloc revises down 2016 growth to 1 pct

Sun,25Dec2016

Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 11:12

Central Africa's CEMAC bloc revises down 2016 growth to 1 pct

December 21, 2016, 1:12 pm

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - Central Africa's six-nation CEMAC economic bloc will see economic growth of 1 percent this year, the regional central bank said, revising down an October forecast of 1.7 percent. The slowdown is due primarily to a prolonged slump in oil prices, the BEAC bank said in a statement on Tuesday. The resource-rich zone includes Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Congo Republic and Central African Republic. Growth was 1.6 percent in 2015, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF in August projected 1.9 percent growth in 2016 but said that from 2017 onward it was expected to reach 3.5 percent a year, as oil prices gradually recover. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Emma Farge)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2016 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.