Sun,25Dec2016

Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 17:12

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congolese security forces killed eight civilians and wounded 35 others in the southeastern mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and Wednesday during protests against President Joseph Kabila, a local NGO said. King Kasongo, a lawyer and activist for Humanism and Human Rights (HDH), said the killings took place in the Katuba district of the city. Several local government offices, health centres and gas stations were also attacked by demonstrators, he said, and one policeman was wounded. The government spokesman said he did not have information on casualties from protests outside of the capital, Kinshasa.(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks and Toby Chopra)



 
