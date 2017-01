Posted on Sunday, 01 January 2017 12:12

January 1, 2017, 2:12 pm

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's main state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Sunday it had changed the arrival date for its latest sugar tender to until Feb. 28 from Feb. 20. GASC said on Saturday it was seeking at least 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar and the deadline for offers is Jan. 8. Bids should be submitted on a cost, insurance and freight basis for arrival until Feb. 28.(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Giles Elgood)