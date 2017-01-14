Posted on Saturday, 14 January 2017 11:24

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's state buyer GASC received sales offers from seven suppliers in an international tender to purchase wheat on Saturday, traders said. The lowest offer was $187.50 a tonne free on board for 60,000 tonnes of wheat sourced from Russia, they said. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Saturday, traders said. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, is seeking to buy an unspecified amount of wheat for shipment between Feb. 15-25, 2017. Traders said the following offers were made in dollars per tonne FOB: *Glencore: 55,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $189.44 *Grainbow: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $187.50 *ADM: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $194.00 *Olam: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $187.95 *Louis Dreyfus: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $193.50 *Cerealcom: 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat at $190.65 *AOS: 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat at $194.94(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Eric Knecht)