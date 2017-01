Posted on Sunday, 08 January 2017 10:48

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Egypt's state-owned buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Sunday it had postponed a tender for 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar. GASC did not give a new deadline for offers and did not give a reason for the postponement. GASC was seeking the raw sugar for arrival by Feb. 28. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Potter)