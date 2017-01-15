Posted on Sunday, 15 January 2017 09:36

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday he expected foreign investment in Egyptian treasury instruments to reach about $10-$11 billion in one year. Egypt used to attract significant inflows into government bonds and bills before the 2011 uprising drove off foreign investors. Egypt's decision to float its pound currency in November has helped revive foreign inflows into the debt market.(Reporting by Asma Alsharif,; Writing by Lin Noueihed,; Editing Eric Knecht)