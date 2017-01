Posted on Thursday, 05 January 2017 11:36

January 5, 2017, 1:36 pm

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's year-on-year inflation dropped to 6.7 percent in December from 7.0 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Thursday. The Central Statistics Agency said food inflation slowed to 5.3 percent in December from 6.1 percent in November. Non-food inflation was 8.2 percent in December, compared with 8.1 percent in November.(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Louise Ireland)