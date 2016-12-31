The Africa Report

Sat,31Dec2016

ACCRA (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 16.7459 percent at an auction on Friday from 16.4281 percent at the last sale on Dec. 23. The bank said it had accepted 767.98 million cedis ($179.85 million) worth of bids of the 771.48 million cedis tendered for the 91-day paper, which will be issued on Jan.2. For full details, click here: https://www.bog.gov.gh/privatecontent/Treasury/Auctresults%201518.pdf($1 = 4.27 Ghanaian cedis)(Writing by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)



 
