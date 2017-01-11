Posted on Wednesday, 11 January 2017 10:12

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's annual consumer price inflation fell marginally to 15.4 percent in December from 15.5 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Ghana last week swore in a new president who has vowed to create jobs, promote business and fight poverty. The government also inherits a $918 million International Monetary Fund deal that aims to reduce debt, the budget deficit and inflation.(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Emma Farge)