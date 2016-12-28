The Africa Report

Ghana producer inflation rises to 11.9 pct in November

Wed,28Dec2016

Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:12

Ghana producer inflation rises to 11.9 pct in November

December 28, 2016, 4:12 pm

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's producer price inflation (PPI) rose to 11.9 percent year-on-year in November, from a revised 9.7 percent the month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday. PPI is a major component of consumer inflation, which for years has exceeded government targets. The West African country is half way through a three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund aimed at restoring fiscal balance.(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)



 
