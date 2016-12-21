Posted on Wednesday, 21 December 2016 09:12

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana is likely to miss the government's 2016 fiscal deficit reduction target of 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2 percentage points, owing in part to weaker than anticipated tax revenues, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Tuesday. The governing party lost a Dec. 7 election to the opposition New Patriotic Party, which takes power on Jan. 7. Ghana is mid-way through a $918 million aid programme with the International Monetary Fund designed to reduce deficits, public debt and inflation, and boost growth. "We are likely to miss the programmed fiscal deficit target of 5 percent of GDP by 2 percentage points due to the weak tax revenue performance and uncontrollable factors such as the crude oil price," Terkper told reporters. British company Tullow suspended production at its offshore Ghana field for around two months due to a technical fault. Terkper said the problem contributed to the revenue shortfall. Ghana's GDP is forecast to rise to at least 6.5 percent next year and around 8-9 percent in 2018, he said, up from a projected 4.1 percent for 2016.(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams)