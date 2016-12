Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 13:24

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's unadjusted third quarter 2016 GDP growth stood at 4.0 percent year-on-year compared to a provisional figure of 3.6 percent a year ago, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The government of President John Mahama set a full year 2016 GDP target of 4.1 percent. Mahama was defeated in a Dec. 7 election by opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo who will be inaugurated next month.(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)