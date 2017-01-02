Posted on Monday, 02 January 2017 10:48

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast hit 845,000 tonnes by Dec. 31, since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 790,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. Exporters estimated that in the week between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, around 35,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to the port of Abidjan and 27,000 tonnes to the port in San Pedro. The total of 62,000 tonnes delivered last week was down from the 66,000 tonnes during the same period of the last season.(Reporting By Ange Aboa, editing by Edward McAllister)