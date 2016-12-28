The Africa Report

RSSFacebookTwitter

Business news feedIvory Coast cocoa arrivals up 8 pct by Dec. 25 -exporters' estimate

Wed,28Dec2016

Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 09:12

Ivory Coast cocoa arrivals up 8 pct by Dec. 25 -exporters' estimate

December 28, 2016, 11:12 am

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast totalled around 783,000 tonnes by Dec. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 8.15 percent from the 724,000 tonnes over the same period of the previous season. Exporters estimated that about 83,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to ports from Dec. 19-25 - 46,000 tonnes to Abidjan and 37,000 tonnes to San Pedro - up from a combined total of 54,000 tonnes in the same period last year.(Reporting By Ange Aboa; Editing by Aaron Ross)



 
Subscriptions Digital EditionSubscriptions PrintEdition

FRONTLINE

NEWS

POLITICS

HEALTH

SPORTS

BUSINESS

SOCIETY

TECHNOLOGY

COLUMNISTS

Music & Film

SOAPBOX

About us

Services

USEFUL

Newsletters

Keep up to date with the latest from our network :

subscribe2

Connect with us

RSSFacebookTwitter

Copyright © 2016 The Africa Report. All Rights Reserved. Designed by the team.