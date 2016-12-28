Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 09:12

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast totalled around 783,000 tonnes by Dec. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Tuesday, up 8.15 percent from the 724,000 tonnes over the same period of the previous season. Exporters estimated that about 83,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to ports from Dec. 19-25 - 46,000 tonnes to Abidjan and 37,000 tonnes to San Pedro - up from a combined total of 54,000 tonnes in the same period last year.(Reporting By Ange Aboa; Editing by Aaron Ross)