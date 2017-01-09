Posted on Monday, 09 January 2017 12:36

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast recorded consumer price deflation of -0.2 percent year-on-year in December, down from 0.4 percent inflation in November, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday. The monthly report showed food and soft drink prices in the world's top cocoa grower declined 2.1 percent year-on-year, while housing and utilities prices added 0.7 percent and transport costs fell 2.1 percent. Ivory Coast's economy accounts for around 40 percent of the eight-nation West African CFA franc currency zone. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton)