Kenya Power says technical fault causes outage in Nairobi, other regions

Tue,10Jan2017

Posted on Monday, 09 January 2017 06:24

Kenya Power says technical fault causes outage in Nairobi, other regions

January 9, 2017, 8:24 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Power said on Monday a technical fault at one of its substations in the north of the capital has caused an electricity outage that was affecting Nairobi, Mount Kenya and Coast regions. "A technical fault occurred at a Kenya Power substation in Ndenderu (Nairobi North Substation) this morning cutting off supplies from Olkaria geothermal fields to the City and causing a power outage ..." it said in a statement.(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)



 
