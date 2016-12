Posted on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 14:24

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Kenya has said it will hold its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Jan. 30 to set its benchmark lending rate. The bank held the rate at 10.0 percent at its last meeting in November.(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Paul Tait)