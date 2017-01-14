The Africa Report

Kenya fuel price cap review to mid-February

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) set on Saturday the following maximum retail prices for diesel, petrol and kerosene for the month to Feb. 14. Kenya has set an upper limit on prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene since 2010 and lists the prices for various areas of the country at mid-month which remain valid for a month.Below are prices in shillings for Nairobi: LATEST PRICE CAP PREVIOUS PRICE CAP Jan.15-Feb.14 Dec.15-Jan.14 PETROL 96.01 94.20 DIESEL 84.23 87.22 KEROSENE 63.44 63.56 (Writing by Edmund Blair)



 
