Posted on Thursday, 05 January 2017 08:36

January 5, 2017, 10:36 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar to touch a 15-month low of 103.60/80 against the dollar on Thursday mainly due to a surge in demand by importers. The central bank stepped in to sell dollars after the fall, helping the currency to pare some of the gains, currency traders told Reuters.(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and John Ndiso)