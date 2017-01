Posted on Friday, 13 January 2017 08:00

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was seen weakening on Friday due dollar demand from companies buying the U.S. currency in anticipation that it will lose further ground, traders said. At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.90/104.00 to the dollar, the same as Thursday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by George Obulutsa)