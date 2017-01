Posted on Tuesday, 17 January 2017 07:36

January 17, 2017, 9:36 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling traded stable against the dollar on Tuesday, with a likely surge in demand by oil importers seen posing depreciation risk for the local currency. At 0755 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.95/104.05 to the dollar, the same level as Monday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema)