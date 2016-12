Posted on Thursday, 22 December 2016 08:00

December 22, 2016, 10:00 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Thursday in spite of demand from retail importers buying dollars to stock shelves for the festive shopping period, traders said. At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.25/45 to the dollar, the same as Wednesday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso)