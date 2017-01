Posted on Monday, 16 January 2017 06:48

January 16, 2017, 8:48 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday but traders expected an uptick in demand from oil and retail goods importers that could put the local currency under depreciation pressure. At 0707 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.95/104.05 to the dollar, same level as Friday's (Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema)