December 29, 2016, 8:48 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Thursday and traders said it was seen weaker due to dollar demand from sectors like telecoms and manufacturing, while tight liquidity would limit its losses. At 0720 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.40/60 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 102.35/55.(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ed Stoddard)