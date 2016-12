Posted on Friday, 23 December 2016 07:24

December 23, 2016, 9:24 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday with major order tickets coming from energy sector importers purchasing oil products, traders said. At 0808 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.25/45 to the dollar, the same as Thursday's close. (Reporting by John Ndiso)