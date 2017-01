Posted on Monday, 09 January 2017 06:12

January 9, 2017, 8:12 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Monday but traders said they expected it to weaken in the days ahead due to importer dollar demand and low inflows of the U.S. currency. At 0648 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.65/85 to the dollar, the same as Friday's close.(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)