December 30, 2016, 9:12 am

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady against the dollar on Friday and traders said the trend should hold for the rest of the session with activity to pick up next week. At 0706 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.40/60 to the dollar, the same as Thursday's close. The shilling has lost 0.2 percent so far this year.(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Joe Brock)