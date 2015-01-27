NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Tuesday and traders said they expected the local currency to maintain a weakening bias due to dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors.
At 0655 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 91.65/85 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 91.70/75.
"I still think 92 (to the dollar) is on the cards," Julius Kiriinya, trader at African Banking Corporation, said.
Kiriinya said end-month dollar buying and the greenback's global strength pointed to a weaker shilling.
Traders forecast the shilling to trade in the 91.50 to 92.10 range this week.
"We see foreign currency demand picking up as January draws to a close, piling pressure on the domestic unit in the coming sessions," Commercial Bank of Africa said in a market report............................Shilling spot rates <0#KESF=>.....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
